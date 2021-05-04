Thunderstorm Activity Possible By Friday Night, Significant Rainfall Likely On Saturday

(Met Office) – The Atlantic High-Pressure System is building across the islands; on its southern edge, a few showers are likely across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Low-level clouds moving within the wind flow could bring scattered showers across our islands by late Wednesday into Thursday. Mid-upper level features could support increased cloudiness with showers during Thursday night and shower activity could increase Friday, with thunderstorm activity possible by evening into the night. Models indicate significant rainfall accumulations are likely during Saturday…

The St.Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service will continue to monitor and issue the necessary updates/advisories.

Moderate to fresh (25 – 35 km/h) east north-easterly trades continue across our islands, occasionally increasing near 40 km/h. A temporary reduction in speeds may be noticeable Thursday and the direction could turn easterly during Friday…Wind speeds could significantly increase during Saturday.

East north-easterly swells are across our islands; with slight sea-conditions near 1.2 m on western coasts and moderate sea-conditions near 1.8 m on eastern coasts. Slight fall (1.0 m – 1.5 m) in swell heights can be expected by early Thursday.