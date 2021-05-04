PM Says “Why Do You Think The Allegations Of One Person Is The Truth”

(By Ernesto Cooke) – Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says he will not comment too much on allegations made against government Senator and Deputy Speaker of the House Ashelle Morgan.

“I am not going to comment too much because there’s an investigation that is ongoing as the Commissioner of Police has stated publicly”.

“This thing which has been making the rounds about Senator Morgan and the Assistant DPP Karim Nelson, How does anyone expect the Prime Minister to make a public comment about allegations made by someone”.

Gonsalves said the matter is the subject of a police investigation and asked the following question.

“Why do you think the allegations of one person is the truth”?

Gonsalves said persons are running with it and talking about it as though it’s the unvarnished truth and the unvarnished facts.

“I just want to say I hope they don’t run into problems with the laws of defamation, Why do people think that everything has to be hung out to dry in public when an investigation is going on,” Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister said the Director of Public Prosecution office and the Commissioner of Police’s office he is sure would work independently and adequately, in the highest traditions in this matter.

“I had spoken to Senator Morgan, she called me when the incident occurred as you would expect that she would, and what I have read in the newspapers or how person’s talk about it without going into any details, just keep your mouth shut a bit and don’t believe and accept as fact some of the most outlandish things that you have heard”.

Gonsalves said in relation to Senator Morgan that partisan politics is a hell of a thing.

“You know, politics is a hell of a thing, partisan politics is a hell of a thing if the shoe were on the other foot and it was an NDP woman, an NDP parliamentarian or a high party member who had gotten involved in this, you know how the story was going to spin”.

Gonsalves said in St Vincent and the Grenadines, there is a lot of violence against women, and it is a good thing to see that somebody is standing up to defend women.

“You see how am careful, I will not pronounce on something which is under investigation, and I would be irresponsible to do so, in a circumstance like this”.

The Prime Minister said he is asking persons to be calm and patient.