No New COVID-19 Cases, 140 Active

No new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from thirty-three (33) samples processed on SundayMay 2nd, 2021.

No new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. One hundred and forty (140) cases are currently active and eleven (11) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, eight hundred and eighty-two (1882) cases of COVID-19 and seventeen hundred and thirty-one (1731) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.