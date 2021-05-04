InterCaribbean Airways gets approval to operate in Guyana

InterCaribbean Airways Limited, based in the Turks and Caicos Islands, and FlyAllways – two regional airlines that had expressed an interest in establishing flights to and from Guyana – are the latest airlines to receive Cabinet approval to operate locally.

This was revealed by Public Works Minister Juan Edghill during an engagement on Monday with a number of other airlines on industry issues.

He informed them of the Government’s vision for the aviation sector, as well as the operators lined up to provide a service to the country.

“Since we’ve reopened the airports, we’ve facilitated more than 60,000 passengers who’ve entered Guyana.

That number is rapidly going to grow. We’re engaging new airlines to come to Guyana. We’ve just approved, at the level of Cabinet, two new airlines to operate. InterCaribbean and FlyAllways.”