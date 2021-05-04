Classrooms Re-open In Barbados

(Barbados Today) – For the first time this year, hundreds of students returned to the classroom for face-to-face learning after several months away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several schools reported a smooth start, but there were some for which the return was not without its challenges.

While the fifth and sixth form students of Combermere reported to the Waterford, St Michael school plant this morning, they were informed that there would be no classes as volcanic ash still had to be removed from some classrooms.

Several Combermere students who indicated that they had become frustrated with online school and were happy to return to face-to-face learning, lamented they were disappointed with the development.

The students said shortly after arriving, they were told to go home and return to online classes until further notice.

Parents were also not satisfied that the classrooms were not ready and that they had to go back for their charges early. Some parents expressed disappointment with the delay, noting that it is critical for senior students currently preparing for CXC and CAPE examinations to return to the classroom without further delay.