No Deaths From COVID Vaccine In St Vincent – Chief Medical Officer

(By Ernesto Cooke) – The Chief Medical Officer on the Caribbean island of St Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday 3rd May has refuted claims that several persons on the island have died from being vaccinated.

Chief Medical Officer Simone Keizer-Beache said there had been photos circulating on social media with the caption: ‘these individuals have died from the vaccine’.

The CMO said persons could die from other ailments; however, the vaccine reduces the likelihood of an individual becoming infected with COVID-19 and, more so, developing the virus.

“There have been no deaths in St Vincent and the Grenadines due to COVID -19 vaccine”, the Chief Medical Officer said.

In terms of emergency shelters, the CMO said that the protocols for shelter management should involve regular testing for early detection; however, there has been resistance.

“We have been getting a lot of resistance; persons have refused to be tested, so now we are in a situation where somebody turns up with symptoms, followed by a positive, then you find these clusters in the shelters”.

The Chief Medical Officer said she is urging persons to comply with the tests.