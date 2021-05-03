BREAKING: NEMO- Possible Flooding, Landslide And Mudflows Alert

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is advising the public to be vigilant and exercise caution in areas close to valleys, rivers, streams, low-lying areas and areas prone to flooding and landslides.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services says pockets of light to moderate showers are expected between now and early Tuesday morning.

The stations at Jennings Valley, South Rivers and Majorca recorded over an inch of rainfall over a six (6) hour period today and soils are still saturated from the heavy rainfall event on Thursday April 29th, 2021.

More showers may result in flooding and landslides. There is also a heavy accumulation of volcanic ash especially in valleys close to the La Soufriere Volcano which can result in Lahars or mud flows in rainy conditions.

Residents are urged to be on the alert for possible impacts resulting from rain-soaked ash. In addition, residents especially in the Yellow, Orange and Red Zones should avoid areas within the vicinity of rivers due to destructive mudflows (Lahars). Motorists are also asked to exercise caution on the roads due to slippery road conditions that can occur when ash mixes with rainwater.

The National Emergency Management Organization will not be issuing passes for the Red Volcano Hazard Zones due to the potential dangers that mud flows pose.