No Seizing Of Items By Customs In St Vincent

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says he does not want the citizens of St Vincent and the Grenadines to get frustrated due to the current process at the port.

He said despite what some media have been reporting, no one is seizing or confiscating imported items.

If you bring in things like corned beef, tuna, sardine and sausages, I don’t want you to say that the Customs is seizing them because that is not so, Gonsalves stated.

“What is happening is that the veterinary division, Animal Health, Public Health, they requesting clearly, as part of the law that you fill out the requisite form which deals which health matters because they’re interested to know where these items originate”.

“They have to look at the expiry date and if any suspicions arise they may have to test”.

More importantly, Gonsalves says customs must be able to trace.

“If there is any consumption which creates difficulties customs must be able to identify so that Public Health and Animal Health can deal with the issue in a very scientific manner”.

Gonsalves said despite the current situation, Government must ensure that the fundamental laws of the land, those relating to health, and everything is followed.

“It may be frustrating sometimes to someone who has to import these things, but the supermarket’s know that as a matter of procedure, they have to do these health checks”.

Gonsalves has long opined to send cash for relatives instead of food items since the port needs to free for more significant things dealing with relief efforts.

St Vincent and the Grenadines is still on red alert as La Soufriere continues to be in a state of unrest.