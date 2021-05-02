CSU: 55% Probability Of A Storm Impacting SVG In 2021

CSU says they are anticipating that the 2021 Atlantic basin hurricane season will have above-normal activity.

According to forecasts by the Colorado State University Department of Atmospheric Science, Tropical Weather and Climate Research division, there is a 55% probability that a Named Storm will impact SVG in 2021.

CSU is also forecasting a 15% probability that a hurricane will impact the island.

Sea surface temperatures averaged across the tropical Atlantic are currently near average, while subtropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures are warmer than usual, CSU is reporting.

An above-average probability of major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and the Caribbean is also anticipated.

CSU noted that the PROBABILITY FOR AT LEAST ONE MAJOR (CATEGORY 3-4-5) HURRICANE TRACKING INTO THE CARIBBEAN (10-20°N, 88-60°W) is 58%, the average for last century is 42%.