At least two killed, more than 20 injured after boat capsizes near San Diego

Multiple fatalities were reported after a boat capsized near Cabrillo National Monument off the shores of San Diego.
The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said the boat turned over at Point Loma near a series of tide pools. The boat was carrying 25 people, several of whom were receiving CPR after being taken out of the water and onto nearby beaches. Two people were pronounced dead after coming out of the water. The other 23 were taken to nearby hospitals.
The type of vessel involved in the incident is unknown, but the San Diego Union-Tribune reported it may have been involved with smuggling. Coast Guard boats and a Border Patrol helicopter were involved in the search. The first report of the sinking came around 10:15 a.m. local time.
San Diego Fire-Rescue said Sunday afternoon that several law enforcement agencies were still searching the area.
