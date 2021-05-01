No New COVID-19 Cases, 134 Active

No new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from twenty-five (25) samples processed on April 29th, 2021.

Four (4) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. One hundred and thirty-four (134) cases are currently active and eleven (11) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, eight hundred and sixty-four (1864) cases of COVID-19 and seventeen hundred and nineteen (1719) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.