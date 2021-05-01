May Day protests: Turkey arrests hundreds as rallies sweep globe

Pictures showed chaotic scenes in which police used their shields to push back crowds and dragged some protesters away from the square.

In France, at least 46 people were arrested in the capital, Paris, after some marchers clashed with riot police, threw stones, smashed windows and set fire to rubbish bins.

French government agencies condemned one protester who was pictured assaulting a firefighter as they attempted to extinguish a blaze in the capital.

The Interior Ministry said more than 106,000 people marched at almost 300 rallies organised in Paris and other cities, including Lyon, Nantes, Lille and Toulouse.