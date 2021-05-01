La Soufrière Volcano Continues To Be In A State Of Unrest

The UWI SRC in its Saturday evening update says Seismic activity at La Soufrière, St Vincent has remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting on 22 April.

In the last 24 hours, only a few long-period, hybrid and volcano-tectonic earthquakes have been recorded and there was no further seismic tremor.

The seismic stations recorded signals from small lahars at about 1 am and 8:30 am on Saturday. Lahars are fast-moving, dense mixture of rocks, ash and vegetation and water originating from a volcano.

The volcano continues to be in a state of unrest, the SRC says.

Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude to those that have already occurred in this eruption, can take place with little or no warning.

The volcano is at alert level Red.