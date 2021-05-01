Family Fear For 14yro Safety, Believes 26yro Man Abducted her

Family members of Amari Stay, a teenager from the village of Diamonds, said they are worried for her safety and wants her to return home.

Her brother Shakem Charles told News784 that Amari, a 14year old has been missing Since Monday 24th April, and was last around 1 pm on the said day.

Charles said villagers told him that Amari was seen in the company of a young man, fitting the description Avi King from Diamonds Village, on Monday afternoon.

He said since last Monday, they haven’t heard from Amari and have absolutely no idea about her whereabouts.

The matter was reported to the police.