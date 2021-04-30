Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini dies a month after becoming regent

“It is with the deepest shock and distress that the Royal Family announces the unexpected passing of Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, Regent of the Zulu Nation,” Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the prime minister, said in a statement.

He said he wanted to assure people that there would be “no leadership vacuum in the Zulu Nation”.

The BBC’s Nomsa Maseko in Johannesburg says divisions in the family are pointing to a possible troubled and turbulent succession battle.

The throne does not have formal political power and the monarch’s role within broader South African society is largely ceremonial, but they remain hugely influential with a yearly taxpayer-funded budget of more than $4.9m (£3.5m).

Queen Mantfombi was admitted to hospital a week ago after suffering an unspecified illness, South African media reported.

“When she left she was ill and rumours were that she was poisoned,” Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi told national broadcaster SABC.

He said he didn’t want to discuss her health in public but did say she had been ill for some time.

She had been appointed to the role on 24 March, after her 72-year-old husband, King Zwethilini, died in hospital from diabetes-related complications.