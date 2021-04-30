The Caribbean Speaks Out On Myanmar

International Non-profit and Caribbean Leaders urge International Community to Speak Out about Crisis in Myanmar

Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), an international peace organization with Special Consultative Status with the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and associated with the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC), issued an official statement expressing deep concern about the human rights crisis arising from the recent military coup and mass protests in Myanmar.

HWPL work extends around the globe, with recent peace advocacy programs held in Guyana, Dominica and Belize. The organization’s ultimate mission is to achieve global peace and the cessation of war. In support of this mission, HWPL calls for the international community to join efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the Myanmar conflict.

For the past five years, HWPL has led international civil society advocacy teams which have shown support and initiatives at the national and international levels. Notably, the organization has collected over 730,000 letters written by citizens in 176 countries. These letters call for peace development in each country, which has led government and social leaders to express their support and engagement. Caribbean leaders agree that what’s happening in Myanmar demands the same type of targeted attention.

Since Myanmar’s military coup began on February 1st, over 700 citizens have been killed. The deaths are reported to be caused by the recent efforts of the Myanmar military to suppress nonviolent protests. HWPL’s statement adds that “no conflict of interest can justify violence against civilians, and no interest of any group can prevail over human life.”

HWPL’s statement called for all parties in Myanmar to “settle the crisis through consensus, based on mutual respect and understanding” and to “engage in dialogue to seek a peaceful resolution.” The organization further asked global actors “to issue statements urging authorities and civilians in Myanmar to pursue dialogue and seek a peaceful solution in order to restore peace to the country.”

Leaders in the Caribbean have stepped up to the call. Notably, Dr. Romel Santos Díaz, president of the Organización Dominicana de Estudios y Promoción de las Relaciones Internacionales and HWPL member, expressed his support with regard to the human rights violations and insecurity situation in Myanmar, which has resulted in the deaths and detainment of thousands of people. Santos said that “the international community should act through the United Nations to help with war cessation and so peace can prevail in the country.” Also, he considered that international cooperation is necessary for the habitants of Myanmar in these difficult times. Santos highlighted the imperative urgency that the United Nations Security Council take action by issuing resolutions to help restore peace, dialogue, and a democratic consensus in Myanmar.

“The number of deaths from protests exceeds 700, and the military has arrested more than 3,000 people. We, the people of Myanmar, are very glad HWPL, as a peace advocate, supports our democracy and peace movement. Currently, we are demanding international pressure against the military regime to stop their brutality against peaceful demonstrators,” said Kasauh Mon, CEO of Mon News Agency in Myanmar.