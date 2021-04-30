Guyana Examining Possibility Of “Vaccine Passport

A ‘vaccination passport’ has been touted by many countries as a means of permitting safe, international travel once again, and Guyana’s President, Dr Irfaan Ali, highlighted that this may become a tool that Guyana adopts in future.

“To get back to normalcy, the introduction of a mass vaccination passport is being contemplated by many countries. In fact, we have already seen countries lower entry requirements for vaccinated persons,” the President said.

Ali reasoned, “We here in Guyana will soon have to consider this option.”

Moments before Guyana’s President made these remarks, the United Kingdom Guardian reported that international travellers will be asked to verify their COVID-19 vaccination and testing status using a smartphone app.

This is thought of as an electronic vaccine passport.