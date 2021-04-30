Government To Build Temporary Schools On ET Joshua Tarmac

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has put plans in place to build temporary schools at the ET Joshua tarmac, as schools are now used as evacuation shelters.

Prime Minister Dr Hon. Ralph Gonsalves said that the schools will be constructed on the bottom half of the runway, as the top portion is being used as storage facilities for WFP.

Three schools are expected to be built according to Prime Minister Gonsalves.

One of the temporary schools was originally intended to be built in Sandy Bay to house students while extensive repairs were carried on the school there.

Gonsalves said that the plan to build temporary schools had been in place long before the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere volcano.

The Prime Minister also noted that work is taking place on the western side of the runway as part of VINLEC’s expansion of their Cane End generating capacity.