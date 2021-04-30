CARIBBEAN AIRLINES TO TRANSPORT HYGIENE KITS FOR WOMEN AND GIRLS IN GUYANA

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES PARTNERS WITH DAYS FOR GIRLS INTERNATIONAL TO TRANSPORT HYGIENE KITS FOR WOMEN AND GIRLS IN GUYANA

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility program, Caribbean Airlines transported feminine hygiene kits from Toronto, Canada to Guyana, for distribution to women and girls living in rural communities.

The initiative was undertaken in partnership with international NGO, Days For Girls (DFG).

The well-known NGO, works to increase access to menstrual care, providing cost-effective sustainable supplies and products. Each hygiene kit contains uniquely designed washable, reusable DFG menstrual Pads, individually hand-sewn and designed to last up to 3 years.

Since launching operations in 2008, DFG has impacted the lives of more than 2 million women and girls in over 144 countries.

Allison Grant, DFG’s liaison in Guyana, expressed gratitude to Caribbean Airlines for joining hands with the organisation on this initiative. “I think it’s a wonderful gesture by Caribbean airlines to transport these kits and for helping to make the delivery of these kits possible.”

She continued: “We are in a pandemic and many women and girls in the low income communities of Guyana are at this time really in need of these hygiene kits and they are extremely thankful for these supplies. We would have handed the kits out sooner, but the global pandemic hindered our plans”.

Dionne Ligoure, Caribbean Airlines’ Head Corporate Communications stated: “Caribbean Airlines is pleased to support this important initiative with Days for Girls International. The airline is committed to being an active and responsible Corporate Citizen and the pillars of our corporate social responsibility program which include: Education, Community empowerment and sustainability and Medical Travel Support, highlights the causes which we support. In keeping with our community empowerment theme, we were happy to transport these kits on behalf of Days for Girls International.”

Pictured below is the distribution activity at the Vivienne Paris Health Centre in Linden, Guyana on Tuesday April 27th, 2021.