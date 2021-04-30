Activity At La Soufriere Remains Quiet

According to Volcano Seismologist Roderick Stewart, activity at the La Soufriere volcano has remained relatively quiet since the last explosive event on Thursday, April 22nd.

He said the only seismic activity that has been detected since the last event has been the Volcano Tectonic earthquakes, also known as VT earthquakes.

A volcano-tectonic earthquake is an earthquake caused by the movement of magma beneath the surface of the Earth. The movement results in pressure changes where the rock around the magma has experienced stress. At some point, this stress can cause the rock to break or move.

Stewart said that there have been no signs of tremors.

He did however note that within the last 24 hours lahars have been detected on every side of the volcano.

The La Soufriere volcano started explosively erupting on April 9th 2021.