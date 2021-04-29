SOL Provides Relief Assistance

As a consequence of the eruption of the volcano and the disruptions and difficulties posed to thousands of people, SOL, in reaching out to nationals to alleviate their distress, has provided USD 10,000 (XCD 27,169) to the following organisations: The Salvation Army, SVG Red Cross, and Rotary Club South.

These community-spirited organisations were chosen given their track record in distributing aid to persons in need, and according to SOL’s General Manager, Steve Francis, SOL sought their assistance to bring much-needed aid to persons who have been affected.

In addition to bottled water and waterproof boots provided to NEMO, SOL will also provide 100 cots, sheets and pillows to NEMO as soon as the shipment arrives later this week.

SOL empathises with all persons who are affected and extends its thoughts and prayers to them.