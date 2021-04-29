Rihanna, Sean Paul, Nicki Minaj, Buju In Concert For Ravaged SVG

(Trinidad Guardian) Over a dozen major artistes will take part in a virtual fundraising concert to assist the volcano-ravaged St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG.)

The concert, carded for May 23, features artists such as Rihanna, Sean Paul, Nicki Minaj, Buju Banton, Koffee, Dwayne Bravo, Usain Bolt, Alison Hinds, Kees Dieffenthaller and others.

It is being organised by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Nicole Dyer-Griffith’s O2N Foundation and OMG Media.

The concert was announced yesterday during an OECS virtual meeting of the leadership of the Global Coalition in support of SVG to discuss the relief efforts to assist the SVG.

Since the La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent began to explosively erupt on April 9, over 20,000 people have been displaced from their homes.

The volcano’s last eruption was on April 22, but it remains on alert level red and experts from the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre say it can erupt again at any time.

One of the most critical needs on the island has been water, as ash fall from the eruptions contaminated most of the island’s potable water supply.

The country has been tentatively trying to recover from the over-30 explosive eruptions but it will take a long time for life on the island to return to normal.

The OECS’ head of Development Cooperation Resource Mobilisation Unit, Lisa Taylor-Stone said the OECS launched the Stronger Together campaign on April 12 to raise funds for the SVG.

Since then, a number of corporate entities, including Microsoft have come on board.

Taylor-Stone said Microsoft has pledged to match all donations from its staff and the Jamaican Stock Exchange has also been trying to get its members to donate.

She said to-date, the campaign has received $70,000 US in pledges, with $40,000US of that already handed over.

She said in the coming days, the campaign will be rebranded and relaunched.

The concert is also called “Stronger Together.”

“It is a Call to Action for St Vincent and the Grenadines, we are using making May 23rd to make a clarion call to people worldwide to join forces and deliver this much needed relief,” Taylor-Stone said.

One hundred per cent of the funds raised from the event will go to the SVG, Taylor-Stone said.

The concert will also feature messages from the heads of Governments from several Caribbean countries, including the SVG, Grenada and Trinidad and Tobago.