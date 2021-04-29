You Are Here Home Caribbean St Lucia: Heavy Overnight Rain Results In Flooding, Landslides

Staff Reporter - April 29, 2021 at 14:34

Heavy overnight rain mainly in the South of Saint Lucia, caused flooding and landslides, the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) says.

NEMO Acting Director, Maria Medard, confirmed reports of flooding in Dennery North and South.

In addition, Medard said reports from the Corinth area indicate that there was major flooding near the Windward Islands gap.

“There’s also a report of a major landslide towards the middle of the Barre de L’isle,” she stated.

As a result, Medard called on motorists to exercise extreme caution.

“We note that the rains will continue,” she stated.

And the NEMO official disclosed that Infrastructure Ministry officials were conducting assessments in order to take remedial action.

Minister for Economic Development, Housing, Urban Renewal, Transport and Civil Aviation, Guy Joseph paid a visit Thursday to the Barre de L’isle along with Police Commissioner, Milton Desir and other officials.

