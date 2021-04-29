COVID Rising: 132 Active Cases In St Vincent And The Grenadines

Five (5) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from eighty-nine (89) samples processed on April 27th, 2021 resulting in a positivity rate of 5.6%.

One (1) new recovery was noted over the reporting period. One hundred and thirty-two (132) cases are currently active and eleven (11) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, eight hundred and fifty (1855) cases of COVID-19 and seventeen hundred and twelve (1712) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.