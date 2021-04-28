You Are Here Home World Venezuela’s Education Minister Aristobulo Isturiz Died At 74

Venezuela’s Education Minister Aristobulo Isturiz Died At 74

Staff Reporter - April 28, 2021 at 10:20

(TELESUR) – “Aristobulo was the teacher of so many generations and permanent guide of the Revolutionary people,” President Nicolas Maduro tweeted.

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez spread the news of the death of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) leader on social networks.

“We mourn the death of our professor, fighter of this Homeland to which he dedicated his life. He accompanied us until the last moment with a hopeful smile. Our condolences to his wife, children, and friends. He will live on in us forever,” Rodriguez tweeted.

Local outlets reported Isturiz died shortly after having undergone open-heart surgery in the afternoon of this April 27.

Always linked to the Venezuelan left-wing, the minister had a long political career that grow stronger after Commander Hugo Chavez’s arrival to the presidency in 1999. In the 90s, Isturiz was Councilman of the Libertador municipality and Mayor of Caracas.

In 1999, he was elected as a member of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) which changed the Venezuelan Constitution and created new power structures. Chavez appointed him as Minister of Education, a position he held from 2001 to 2007.

Ten years later, during the administration of President Nicolas Maduro, Isturiz was again appointed Education Minister, a position he held until his death.

 “I feel great sorrow for the departure of a true revolutionary, one of the indispensable ones in the work of building our Homeland. Aristobulo was the teacher of so many generations and permanent guide of the Revolutionary people,” Maduro tweeted.

