Venezuelan Olympian Yulimar Rojas Sets Guinness World Record

Staff Reporter - April 28, 2021 at 10:22

With 15.43 meters, Venezuelan Olympic athlete Yulimar Rojas set the world record for the indoor triple jump in 2020, receiving Monday an official recognition from Guinness World Records.

On February 21, 2020, Rojas officially broke the record for the farthest (female) triple jump (indoor) with 15.43 meters during the Meeting Villa de Madrid in Spain.

At just 24 years old, Rojas ran, jumped and flew over 15 meters on the indoor track at the Gallur Municipal Sports Center, setting her record mark in the competition.

This achievement earned her the title of 2020 Athlete of the Year, awarded by World Athletics.

Rojas is aiming for a gold medal at the next Olympic Games in Tokyo and, potentially, an outdoor world record too.

