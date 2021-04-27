You Are Here Home National World Central Kitchen Serving Thousands Of Meals On St Vincent

World Central Kitchen Serving Thousands Of Meals On St Vincent

Staff Reporter - April 27, 2021 at 9:05

World Central Kitchen Serving Thousands Of Meals On Volcano Stricken St Vincent

World Central Kitchen, a non-profit that distributes meals to areas affected by disasters, has set-up kitchens in St. Vincent to feed residents.

The WCK Relief Team arrived shortly after the first eruption, connecting with local community groups and activating restaurants to prepare hot meals.

WCF has been serving 4,000 meals daily to over 50 locations on St. Vincent. It expects to be providing 8,000 hot meals each day.

The biggest challenge for the WCK team on the ground is how to reach displaced families that are spread out over a wide area, rather than being in big congregate shelters due to Covid.

The team is also delivering meals on the island of Bequia, just south of St. Vincent, where some residents have evacuated to.

The island is facing compounding challenges in the weeks ahead. Crops and livestock that communities depend on have been completely lost. Water has been contaminated and supplies of bottled options are running low.

Photo Credit: WCK

Related Posts

Norway Contributes 1.3Million Dollars In Humanitarian Aid To St. Vincent And The Grenadines

Storm Gonsalves, The Property Mogul Behind The One Bequia Project

Canada has pledged CAD$440,000 in immediate aid to Saint Vincent

UNDP Mobilizes USD 300,000 For St. Vincent Recovery Efforts

Brooklyn’s Community Board Pushing For Red Zone Residents To Get TPS

St Vincent Volcano: 100% of vegetable crops and 60% of arrowroot lost

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.