What We Can Learn from Major U.S.-Based Digital Businesses

Digital businesses that are ‘customer-centric’ are able to drive more sales than those that are not.

If you work in any average sized company, by now you have probably heard of the expression, ‘Go Digital or Go Bust’ floating around between your colleagues or managers. In the day and age in which we live, the ability of any business to digitize their services is largely what separates them from growing or dying out.

In the United States especially, more than a few industries have been uniquely created to serve online customers rather than physical ones, and their models are nothing short of genius.

Below we will take a look at some ways in which these businesses have developed their brand as one that mainly exists in the virtual world.

They Focus on Being User-Friendly and Efficient

An online presence in 2021 is almost a requirement for a businesses’ continued success, but if a website or app is not easy to navigate it will undoubtedly fall short.

Some of the richest U.S.-based digital companies, such as Amazon and Uber, have made their services so simple that even the least tech-savvy customer could perform basic actions with little to no issues or support.

Booking a taxi on the Uber desktop site or application can be done in a matter of minutes, in the same way that purchasing any type of good on Amazon is a breeze. Additionally, the results speak for themselves, proving that the process is not only uncomplicated, but also extremely efficient.

Although these are only two examples of thousands, they represent how important usability is in a digital context.

They Take Advantage of Digital Marketing

Connecting with your target audience is vital in any business, but digital brands have the upper hand, with technology providing more opportunities to reach customers. That’s why your team should have an entire department focused on digital marketing, employed in the most appropriate way for your specific business.

One way in which digital marketing teams tend to reach potential customers, is with special offers and promotions. In the U.S., the online sports betting industry has done this especially well by engaging their customers at every point in the buying stage. Since more and more virtual platforms are popping onto the scene and creating competition, providers normally include no deposit offers for new bettors in the sign-up process.

This strategy gives customers more bang for their buck, a common digital marketing tactic that develops a relationship with the newcomer and is one of the first steps in forging long-term loyalty.

Popular U.S. streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime provide another example of how digital companies build customer retention through offers and promotions. Each of these platforms offers the classic “Free Trial” period for first-time users, allowing customers to experience the product in all its glory while saving money simultaneously. This often leads to real sign-ups and high rates of customer retention.

They Analyze Data Before Making Decisions

Digital businesses have another advantage when it comes to growth opportunities, as every customer move is recorded under data analytics. This is a huge factor in marketing, allowing companies to make more informed decisions and to tailor offers and services to customers.

A great campaign may succeed in its efforts to attract customers, but it becomes even more effective when the data on customer behavior and satisfaction is analyzed and reflected on. This can be used to enhance the effectiveness of future campaigns.

Analyzing every component of data can be the biggest driver of expansion in the virtual business model. Google Analytics is one of the most popular, but hundreds of others exist and work to make this process foolproof.

They Are Invested in the Learning Process

The digital transformation has been upon us for some time now, and the ones who are succeeding are undoubtedly the ones who are committed to learning and changing.