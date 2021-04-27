You Are Here Home News Vinlec Suspends Electricity Bills For Customers In Several Communities Throughout SVG

Staff Reporter - April 27, 2021 at 15:38

St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) wishes to advise customers that the initial explosive eruption at the La Soufriere Volcano has impacted the Company’s meter reading and billing processes.

In keeping with the Company’s Health and Safety practices related to employee wellbeing, Meter Reading in some cycles was disrupted as a result of airborne volcanic ash and unsafe roadways in some cases.

This ultimately affected the billing process which requires data from Meter Reading to be completed. Consequently, some customers will see an increase in the number of billing days on their April bills, while other customers may receive estimated bills for the month of April.

Meanwhile, in light of the ongoing activities at the La Soufriere Volcano, VINLEC wishes to advise customers that there will be a suspension of electricity bills for customers in the following areas:

WINDWARD

  • Park Hill
  • South Rivers
  • Chester
  • Gorse
  • Grand Sable
  • Chile
  • Georgetown
  • Langley Park to Fancy

LEEWARD

  • Spring
  • Coulls Hill
  • Troumaca
  • Rose Bank
  • Rose Hall
  • Petit Bordel to Richmond

Please note that VINLEC will keep customers updated on matters relating to billing and other pertinent customer issues.

