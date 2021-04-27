Steam seen billowing up from a valley south of the summit, volcano is at alert level Red

The UWI SRC in its Tuesday night update says seismic activity has remained low with only a few long-period, hybrid and volcano-tectonic earthquakes recorded with no further tremor.

Signals from several lahars (mudflows) were recorded between 9 and 10 am today, during and after a period of rainfall.

A lahar is a rapidly flowing dense mixture of rock debris, ash and water. They have the consistency of wet concrete as they flow and can happen during and after eruptions.

The Unit said following the rainfall, large amounts of steam could be seen billowing up from a valley south of the summit.

This would have been generated when the runoff encountered buried volcanic deposits that were still hot, the SRC said.

The volcano continues to erupt. Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, can restart with little or no warning.

The volcano is at alert level Red.