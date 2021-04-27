St Vincent’s Health Minister St. Clair Jimmy Prince Admitted To Hospital

(Press Release) – The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment wishes to inform the public that the Honourable Minister St. Clair Jimmy Prince, Minister of Health, and Parliamentary Representative for Marriaqua Constituency was today admitted to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for observation.

The Ministry wishes to reassure the public that Minister Prince is stable and is resting comfortably. The Honourable Prime Minister will assume the function of Minister of Health during this time.

We welcome your prayers and well wishes to him and his family for a quick recovery.