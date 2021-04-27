You Are Here Home News SIX New COVID Cases, 128 Active, 11 Deaths, 1711 Recoveries

SIX New COVID Cases, 128 Active, 11 Deaths, 1711 Recoveries

Staff Reporter - April 27, 2021 at 21:43

Six (6) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from seventy-eight (78) samples processed on April 26th, 2021 resulting in a positivity rate of 7.7%.

No new recoveries were recorded leaving the number of total recoveries at seventeen hundred and eleven (1711). One hundred and twenty-eight (128) cases are currently active and eleven (11) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, eight hundred and fifty (1850) cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

