India Covid-19: Delhi adds makeshift crematoriums as deaths climb

However, it is thought the true figures are far higher – both for deaths and cases.

An investigation by television station NDTV found at least 1,150 extra deaths which were not included in Delhi’s official Covid count over the last week. Other investigations have found similar examples of undercounting replicated across the country.

Crematorium staff are working throughout the night, with relatives of the dead reportedly having to help with the cremations, piling wood and assisting in other rituals.