37yro Vincentian Man Charged With Six Counts Of Incest In Tortola

Staff Reporter - April 27, 2021 at 15:45
Vincentian Charged With Six Counts Of Incest In Tortola

(Source BVI News) – A 37-year-old St Vincent and the Grenadines national living in West End, Tortola has been charged with incest.

Incest is the crime of having sexual contact with a blood relative usually including a parent, child, sibling, grandparent or grandchild.

The accused West End resident is charged on six counts of the offence.

The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF) has not released the man’s name. This is typically done when trying to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

The man, in the meantime, was arrested and charged on April 16. Police did not disclose the nature of his relationship with the alleged victim or any allegations in the matter.

The charges against him were announced in the RVIPF’s latest arrest blotter for the period April 4 to April 17.

