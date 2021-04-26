What to expect from your dental exam-Vaughan dental office 

What to expect from your dental exam?

Dental health is as crucial as the other health of your body parts. Dental health contributes to overall health and having a dental exam twice a year is necessary even if you are healthy. Having nice clean teeth will definitely add more beauty to your looks. Bright teeth will make your smile attractive, and your personality will be improved,

What is a dental exam?

The dentist starts dental treatment by giving every patient a dental exam. The process of the dental exam is simple. A dental exam is the first thing that dentists do when you visit them. A dental examination is a visual display of the whole mouth and throat that is conducted to identify oral problems if you have any. Further radiographs are also used to complete evaluation and pinpoint the exact problem within the mouth if there is an issue.

Importance of a Dental Exam

A dental exam can reveal several things that include your dental hygiene, cavities, gum and bone decline, any broken or damaged teeth, etc.

Major areas that are covered in a Dental Exam

Here are some details about how a dental exam is done and what areas are covered in a normal dental exam by a dentist.

Cleaning:Cleaning teeth is an important part of the dental examination because the real dental problems doesn’t reveal themselves unless the teeth are clean. Problems can be hidden behind the layers of plaque and debris. The dentist will clean up the plaque and debris on the teeth in a dental exam.

This dental cleaning is also known as dental prophylaxis. In this process, dental plaque and tartar (calculus) is removed from the teeth. Specific equipment and chemicals are used for this purpose to ensure that they wouldn’t hurt patients. Some people opt for a dental cleaning to look more attractive as well.

Tooth decay or periodontal disease:A dental exam can reveal any indications of tooth decay or any periodontal disease in a patient’s mouth. Although further follow-up tests are necessary for any particular problem, but the dental exam is enough to reveal any problem. Dental x-rays:When dental cleaning isn’t enough to reveal the cause of pain, dentists suggest dental x-rays. X-rays reveal bone and gum problems in your mouth. They can also reveal if someone had any issue with his or her jawbones. Evaluate occlusion (bite):A lot of people can feel pain because of the rough alignment of their teeth. In a dental exam, occlusion is covered as well.

