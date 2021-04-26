Republic Bank Donates To NEMO

The Republic Bank of St. Vincent donated a quantity of supplies to the National Emergency Management Organization, NEMO on Friday, 23rd April, 2021.

The handing over ceremony was held at NEMO’s headquarters and Country Manager of the Republic Bank, Gregory Bardouille said that the contribution was made on behalf of the (Republic Bank’s) regional grouping.

Bardouille who was pleased to donate the items said based on the selection they would be useful to the organization and persons displaced.

Bardouille indicated that different age groups were catered for; and the supplies include diapers for the elderly, caution tapes, respirators, goggles, masks, and an assortment of tents to assist with the operations.

Safety vests are among other items that were delivered to the organization by the bank’s representatives. The Republic Bank Country Manager said “this is a kind gesture as corporate citizens to the people of St. Vincent and NEMO.”

Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes expressed thanks to the Republic Bank for the donation. Forbes disclosed that the supplies were a reflection of a range of items from the list of needs made available.

The NEMO Director stated that the bank’s effort both locally and regionally is appreciated. Forbes added that “the gears are vital especially for first responders working in the field.” Forbes said, “as we advance into our relief operations more supplies will be coming in and it’s easier to identify our team.”

Also witnessing the ceremony were Republic Bank’s Manager of Personal Banking, Dawnette Constance, Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of Operations, Christopher Benjamin and Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Sylvonne Jack.