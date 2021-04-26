You Are Here Home National Police Say Evacuees Bathing Almost Nude In Public, Calls For Decency

Staff Reporter - April 26, 2021 at 13:59

(Police Report) – The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) have received numerous reports from shelter managers at several shelters throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) about the scantily manner in which some of the female evacuees dress at the shelters.

It was also reported that some males and females are not utilizing the temporary baths/showers provided for bathing. But are bathing in the open, almost in the nude.

The RSVGPF appeals to the persons who engage in this practice to desist and dress modestly at the shelters.

There are children and persons of different characters and backgrounds living at these shelters; therefore a modicum of decency should be displayed at all times.

Let us all work together in the interest of the safety and security of every citizen, resident and visitor. We will get through this difficult period together by each individual playing their part.

