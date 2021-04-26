Martinque volcano Mount Pelée: 49 low-intensity earthquakes recorded in one week

Between April 16, 2021, at 4 p.m. (UTC) and April 23, 2021, at 4 p.m. (UTC), the OVSM the volcanological and seismological observatory of Martinique recorded at least 49 volcano-tectonic earthquakes of magnitude less than 1.1. The previous week the observatory had recorded 85 earthquakes.

For this week from April 16 to 23, 2021, the earthquakes were located inside the volcanic edifice between 3.0 km below sea level and 0.1 km above sea level. None of these earthquakes was found. ‘was felt by the population.

Yellow vigilance maintained

This superficial volcano-tectonic seismicity is associated with micro-fracturing in the volcanic structure. The rate of seismicity of volcanic origin recorded is higher than the average base-level recorded between the months of January 2015 and April 2019. The main zone of strongly degraded, browned, and dead vegetation is still observed on the southwest flank of Mount Pelée, between the upper Claire river and the Chaude river, above their confluence.

In its press release, the volcanological and seismological observatory of Martinique specifies that this degradation of the vegetation is associated with the presence of a diffuse and passive degassing of carbon dioxide (CO2, an odourless and colourless gas), from the ground, with concentrations above the baseline.

For the OVSM, these observations reflect the dynamics of the processes of magmatic and hydrothermal origin at Mount Pelée in line with its resumption of activity since November 2020. The alert level remains on yellow alert.