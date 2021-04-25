You Are Here Home La Soufrière Updates Volcano Steaming From Two Vents, Few Earthquakes Recorded In 24 Hours

Volcano Steaming From Two Vents, Few Earthquakes Recorded In 24 Hours

Admin - April 25, 2021 at 19:36
Photo: St Vincent And The Grenadines 
The UWI SRC in its 6 pm update says seismic activity at La Soufrière, has remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting around noon on 22 April.

In the last 24 hours, only a few long-period, hybrid and volcano-tectonic earthquakes have been recorded and there was no further tremor.

Satellite radar imagery acquired on 24th April indicates probable continued growth or formation of a lava dome following the explosions on 18 and 22 April.

The volcano continues to erupt and is still dangerous and its pattern of seismic activity over the last few days is typical of the growth of a lava dome, the UWI SRC says.

Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger size, can restart with little or no warning.

The volcano is at alert level Red.

