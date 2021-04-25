Volcano Steaming From Two Vents, Few Earthquakes Recorded In 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, only a few long-period, hybrid and volcano-tectonic earthquakes have been recorded and there was no further tremor.

Satellite radar imagery acquired on 24th April indicates probable continued growth or formation of a lava dome following the explosions on 18 and 22 April.

The volcano continues to erupt and is still dangerous and its pattern of seismic activity over the last few days is typical of the growth of a lava dome, the UWI SRC says.

Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger size, can restart with little or no warning.

The volcano is at alert level Red.