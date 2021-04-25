Mitchell Says Businesses Have A Right To Demand Workers Get Vaccinated

Grenada’s Prime Minister Keith Mitchell Says, He Supports Businesses Making Vaccination A Requirement For Employment

(By Ernesto Cooke) – St. George’s) – Grenada’s Prime minister Dr Keith Mitchell says local businesses have a right to demand that their workers get vaccinated.

He said his government will not pass a mandatory vaccination law but has no issue with vaccination becoming a condition of employment.

“If I have a business and vaccination is the key to protecting my business, I have a right to determine who comes in there vaccinated. That’s my right. You have a right not to vaccinate, but I have a right also to protect my business. So St. George’s University has decided all its staff must be vaccinated, you going to tell them no, you ain’t doing it and you want to keep the job, well my friend, I wish you luck”.

Mitchell said people who refuse should be prepared to leave their employment.

“So, colleagues and friends, I want the word to spread, people have a right to protect their businesses and facilities whatever it is, educational, tourism, whatever they are, that is the right of the individual”.

But your right (individual) not to vaccinate is also sacrosanct”, the Grenadian Prime Minister stated.

Grenada currently has the lowest vaccination rate in the Eastern Caribbean. Prime Minister Mitchell said there needs to be more advocacy on the issue.

Not enough people are speaking out on vaccination, on the issue of protection of what we have here in Grenada, Mitchell said.