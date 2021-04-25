India’s crematoriums overwhelmed as COVID patients scramble for medical help

Country’s total infection count since start of pandemic nears 17 million

(Source: CBC.CA) – With life-saving oxygen in short supply, family members in India are left on their own to ferry COVID-19 patients from hospital to hospital in search of treatment as the country is engulfed in a devastating new surge of infections. Too often, their efforts end in mourning.

The stories are told in social media posts and television footage, showing desperate relatives pleading for oxygen outside hospitals or weeping in the street for loved ones who died waiting for treatment.

One woman mourned the death of her younger brother, aged 50. He was turned away by two hospitals and died waiting to be seen at a third, gasping after his oxygen tank ran out and no replacements were to be had.

She blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for the crisis.

“He has lit funeral pyres in every house,” she cried in a video shot by India’s weekly magazine The Caravan.