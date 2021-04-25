You Are Here Home Caribbean GUYANA: Man arrested after found with pistol in crotch

Admin - April 25, 2021 at 13:02

(INEWS GUYANA) – A 29-year-old man of North-East La Penitence, Georgetown, was arrested on Friday night after he was found in possession of a .32 Taurus handgun along with 5 matching rounds.

It was reported that a party of police were on a raid exercise sometime around 20:00h at Evans Street, Charlestown, Georgetown when an identifiable male was acting in a suspicious manner.

The suspect (name and address given) was subjected to a search on his person and one .32 pistol with #FFY49171 was found concealed in the crotch of his pants.

Further examinations were carried out on the said firearm and five (5) .32 live rounds of ammunition were found in the magazine.

He was told of the offence committed, cautioned then arrested and taken to Brickdaam Police Station along with the said firearm and ammunition. There the firearm and ammunitions marked and sealed in his presence.

Investigations are ongoing.

