As of Saturday 24th April, there were 109 active cases of COVID-19 in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry of Health says the number of deaths so far is 10, while recoveries stood at 1711.

To date, St Vincent and the Grenadines have vaccinated 13,852 of its citizens against the COVID-19 virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1830 cases recorded and 44 862 tests done.

Imported cases are 152, with imported related at 8.