Seismic activity at La Soufrière has remained low since the explosion on 22 April

The UWI SRC says seismic activity at La Soufrière, St Vincent has remained low since the tremor associated with the

explosion and ash venting around noon on 22 April.

In the last 24 hours, only a few long-period, hybrid and volcano-tectonic earthquakes were recorded and there was no further tremor.

The Unit says since the initial depressurization noted immediately following the April 9 explosive phase, the continuous GPS network has recorded a decrease in the overall rates of horizontal and vertical movement.

The volcano continues to erupt and its pattern of seismic activity over the last few days is typical of the growth and destruction of lava domes.

Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, can occur with little or no warning, the UWI SRC said.

The volcano is at alert level Red.