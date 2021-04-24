You Are Here Home Caribbean Cuba To Present UN Resolution To End the US Blockade on June 23

Cuba To Present UN Resolution To End the US Blockade on June 23

Admin - April 24, 2021 at 22:03

Cuba’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, said on Thursday that next June 23 the United Nations General Assembly will consider the resolution to put an end to the U.S. blockade against the island.

Rodríguez Parrilla stressed that the blockade is an act of genocide that constitutes a massive violation of human rights.

In his Twitter account, the Cuban foreign minister referred to the 243 coercive measures applied by former U.S. President Donald Trump, which remain in force under the administration of President Joe Biden.

“The blockade is a cruel policy, which causes suffering, deprivation, and shortages to Cuban families. It has been deliberately tightened during the COVID-19 pandemic; it hinders access to medicines, supplies, and necessary equipment,” he stressed.

Rodríguez Parrilla affirmed that the economic, commercial, and financial blockade against the Island restricts the freedom of travel of Americans, and “its extraterritorial application drastically reduces our income and hinders development.”

“Like the virus that causes this pandemic, the U.S. blockade suffocates and damages Cuban families,” he added.

The Cuban foreign minister also pointed out that Cuba trusts in the international community’s support to put an end to this inhumane.

Telesur

