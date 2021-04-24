3 New COVID Cases From Samples Processed On April 20th – April 22

Three (3)new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from a total of three hundred and seventeen (317) samples processed April 20th– April 22nd2021. The positivity rates for each day are as follows:

April 20th– 138 samples processed – no positive cases – 0% positivity rate

April 21st– 59 samples processed – two (2) positive cases – 4% positivity rate

April 22nd– 120 samples processed – one (1) positive case – 8% positivity rate

Eight (8) new recoveries were recorded on April 22, 2021. The number of total recoveries is seventeen hundred and eleven (1711).

One hundred and nine(109) cases are active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand, eight hundred and thirty (1830) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.