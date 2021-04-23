US joins race to find stricken Indonesia submarine

(BBC) – The US military is sending airborne assistance to aid Indonesia’s search for a missing submarine with 53 crew.
Indonesian authorities estimate they have just hours left to find the navy submarine before the oxygen runs out.
The KRI Nanggala 402 disappeared on Wednesday during exercises off the coast of Bali, sparking a frantic search to locate the stricken vessel.
An oil slick where it was thought to have submerged suggested damage to a fuel tank may have been a factor.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the US was “deeply saddened” by the turn of events.
“Our thoughts are with the Indonesian sailors and their families,” Mr Kirby said in a statement. “At the invitation of the Indonesian government, we are sending airborne assets to assist in the search for the missing submarine.”
The Indonesian military said late on Thursday night that it had detected signs of an object at a depth of between 50 and 100 metres (165 to 330 feet), and had deployed ships with sonar-tracking equipment in the hope it was the KRI Nanggala 402.
“We’ve only got until 0300 tomorrow [Saturday] so we’re maximising all of our efforts today,” said Indonesian military spokesman Achmad Riad. “Hopefully there will be a bright spot.”
At least six warships, a helicopter and 400 people have since been involved in the search. Singapore and Malaysia have dispatched ships to the area, and Australia, France and Germany have also offered assistance.