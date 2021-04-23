SVG MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ADVISORY

We would like to inform the general public that outpatient Clinics and Community Mental Health Services outside of the red zones continue.

We are kindly asking that persons who were displaced without their medication make contact with the Mental Health Rehabilitation Center at telephone number 458-6185 or 458-4240; or the nearest Health Center.

This would be to facilitate getting the patient to their nearest clinic or to have the community mental health team check in with the patient so that medication can be given.

Out-patient Clinics continue at the following places:

Tuesday – Stubbs Polyclinic

Wednesday – Buccament Bay Polyclinic

Friday – Mental Health Rehabilitation Center

The Mental Health Rehabilitation Center strongly encourages that persons who were displaced without their medication reach out for assistance in getting the medication.

Our hearts are with the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as we all go through this traumatic experience and we are kindly seeking assistance in attending to a section of our vulnerable population.