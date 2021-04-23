You Are Here Home World Queens mom charged with murder of twin babies

Admin - April 23, 2021 at 17:35

(NY DAILY NEWS) – A Queens mom was charged Friday with the gruesome murders of her six-week-old twins, one day after cops arrived to find the mother sitting quietly near the slain siblings inside their home, police said.

Accused killer Danezja Kilpatrick, 23, faces additional charges of acting in a manner injurious to a child and criminal possession of a weapon in the slayings of little Dallas and Dakota, whose arrival was greeted with joy just last month by the mother’s family.

“Huge congratulations to my Sister Danezja on her newborn twins Dallas and Dakota Kilpatrick. I’m so happy for her,” the babies’ sister wrote March 7 on Facebook, attracting dozens of comments congratulating the family.

The children were found dead inside their Woodside Houses apartment Thursday afternoon. Kilpatrick was taken to the 114th Precinct for questioning before charges were brought a day later.

Police arrived at the 51st St. home Thursday after a concerned cousin, Keywona Llanos, an NYPD housing officer, called 911 following a worrisome conversation with the mother, cops said.

When cops showed up around 3 p.m., Kilpatrick was sitting on a bed inside the home, a source said.

“I do not want them,” she told the officers, providing no additional information about what happened.

Little Dallas was found in a bassinet in a rear bedroom with knife sticking out of his neck. The mom directed officers to the cabinet beneath a sink where police found Dakota swaddled in a blanket and stuffed inside a plastic bag.

The mom had recently moved to Queens from Yonkers, where police confirmed a May 2, 2018 incident where she allegedly punched her sister repeatedly in the head and body.

The complaint said Kilpatrick was “nonresponsive and appeared to be highly agitated” when police arrived, and the sister declined to press charges.

The medical examiner was conducting autopsies on the two helpless victims.

After the infants were discovered Thursday afternoon, the weeping Llanos asked the public to keep the family in their prayers.

“This is really a tragedy for the whole family. I don’t know what to say,” said the devastated housing officer. “I’m at a loss for words.”

Asked if the mother suffered from mental illness, Llanos responded, “Mental illness is big.”

Kilpatrick’s arraignment was pending Friday.

