Queens mom charged with murder of twin babies

(NY DAILY NEWS) – A Queens mom was charged Friday with the gruesome murders of her six-week-old twins, one day after cops arrived to find the mother sitting quietly near the slain siblings inside their home, police said.
Accused killer Danezja Kilpatrick, 23, faces additional charges of acting in a manner injurious to a child and criminal possession of a weapon in the slayings of little Dallas and Dakota, whose arrival was greeted with joy just last month by the mother’s family.
The children were found dead inside their Woodside Houses apartment Thursday afternoon. Kilpatrick was taken to the 114th Precinct for questioning before charges were brought a day later.
Police arrived at the 51st St. home Thursday after a concerned cousin, Keywona Llanos, an NYPD housing officer, called 911 following a worrisome conversation with the mother, cops said.
When cops showed up around 3 p.m., Kilpatrick was sitting on a bed inside the home, a source said.
“I do not want them,” she told the officers, providing no additional information about what happened.
Little Dallas was found in a bassinet in a rear bedroom with knife sticking out of his neck. The mom directed officers to the cabinet beneath a sink where police found Dakota swaddled in a blanket and stuffed inside a plastic bag.
The complaint said Kilpatrick was “nonresponsive and appeared to be highly agitated” when police arrived, and the sister declined to press charges.
The medical examiner was conducting autopsies on the two helpless victims.
After the infants were discovered Thursday afternoon, the weeping Llanos asked the public to keep the family in their prayers.
Asked if the mother suffered from mental illness, Llanos responded, “Mental illness is big.”
Kilpatrick’s arraignment was pending Friday.