Ireland announces €200,000 in response to St. Vincent and the Grenadines volcanic eruption

Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence , Simon Coveney, TD, today announced €200,000 in Irish Aid funding in response to the volcanic eruption on St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Coveney said:

“This funding is a demonstration of Ireland’s solidarity with the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as they cope with the eruption of La Soufrière volcano, which has affected nearly everyone in the country and displaced 20,000 people.

“The assistance I am announcing today will go through the Red Cross in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and is in addition to the Irish contributions to the UN Central Emergency Relief Fund and the Caribbean Catastrophic Risk Insurance Facility response, which together have so far contributed more than $3.3 million in response to the disaster.”

The funding will be provided to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and will support the work of the Red Cross in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Irish assistance will enable the provision of shelter and essential household items, health support, water and sanitation for people affected by the eruption.

Press Office