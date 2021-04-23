You Are Here Home News Ireland announces €200,000 in response to St. Vincent and the Grenadines volcanic eruption

Ireland announces €200,000 in response to St. Vincent and the Grenadines volcanic eruption

Admin - April 23, 2021 at 11:01

Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence , Simon Coveney, TD, today announced €200,000 in Irish Aid funding in response to the volcanic eruption on St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Coveney said:

“This funding is a demonstration of Ireland’s solidarity with the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as they cope with the eruption of La Soufrière volcano, which has affected nearly everyone in the country and displaced 20,000 people.

“The assistance I am announcing today will go through the Red Cross in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and is in addition to the Irish contributions to the UN Central Emergency Relief Fund and the Caribbean Catastrophic Risk Insurance Facility response, which together have so far contributed more than $3.3 million in response to the disaster.”

The funding will be provided to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and will support the work of the Red Cross in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Irish assistance will enable the provision of shelter and essential household items, health support, water and sanitation for people affected by the eruption.

Press Office

Related Posts

SVG MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ADVISORY

Billy Dennie Who Lived Through 1979 Eruption Extends A Helping Hand To SVG

North Miami Beach officials to donate 20,000 masks to volcano victims in Saint Vincent

National Mobilisation responsible for distribution of food packages to Evacuees/vulnerable

Montserrat Donates (EC$150,000.00) Along With Essential Supplies To St. Vincent

US Update Travel Advisory For St. Vincent And The Grenadines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.